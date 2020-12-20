Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif (left), president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Malta, accompanied by youth leader Haroon Ahmad Khan (right), recently presented gift hampers to Nadine Camilleri Cassano, administrator of Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, for residents and staff at the residence, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disability and ahead of the festive season.

Laiq Ahmed Atif said: “We believe that ser­ving humanity is a very noble cause and is itself a form of worship of the merciful God.”

Camilleri Cassano thanked the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community for the gesture of solidarity and spoke about the services being provided at the residence.