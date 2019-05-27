Korean motor manufacturer SsangYong entered 2019 with the unveiling of their newest addition – the Rexton Sports Khan, released under the name of the Musso Grand in Europe.

The vehicle, which has arrived in Malta, has been hailed another success story, with critics describing the pick-up as an impressive vehicle.

The new Musso Grand shares the basic blueprint of the ever popular SsangYong Musso model. However, the vehicle itself has been enhanced in an effort to target drivers keen on driving a bigger vehicle well suited for outdoor activities and leisure sports.

Looking slicker and sharper than ever, the Musso Grand’ curves and edges emphasise its enhancements. The vehicle shows off a handsome front profile, with imposing headlights on top of its improved grille. The endurance and quality of the Musso Grand easily shine through it powerful, tough and muscular stance, showcasing its eagerness and capability to easily navigate through the harshest of environments.

The Musso Grand is 31cm longer than the previous model, with a 5.4 metre-long body. The height and wheelbase have also been increased by 1.5cm and 11cm, respectively. The long-bodied vehicle is highlighted by an increased load capacity of 1,262 litres, which is up 24.8 per cent from the Rexton Sports. This enables the Grand to carry up to 700 kilograms on its deck, up by 75 per cent from the previous model’s 400 kilograms.

The interior design has also undergone an entire remodelling enhancement, increasing the levels of refinement and contemporary ambience.

Improvements were made to the accessibility and space within, with the implementation of increased legroom and elbowroom in all areas. The vehicle also employs a high volume of technological features, such as multi-adjustable seating, automated air-conditioning, ambient night lighting, climate control and the supervision cluster ensuring a modernized and comfortable driving experience.

Importance was placed on the safety of both driver and passenger through a newly developed ultra-high-tensile quad frame, the addition of six airbags, curtain airbags, side airbags, the best-in-class 79.2 per cent high-tensile steel enabling weight reduction and body strengthening, as well as a quad frame made with 1.5-GPa ultra-high-tensile giga steel.

The 2019 model boast an evolution of engineering fused with a progression of exterior design and passenger convenience. Critics and experts have helped elevate the vehicle into an even stronger market position, with many drivers keen to try their hand behind the wheel.

