Balzan FC continued their recruitment process of attracting young talent to the club when they announced the signing of Luke Musu.

The 18-year-old defender was on the books of San Ġwann last season and managed to break into the first team where he made one league appearance as well as another in the FA Trophy.

Musu joins Balzan on a one-year loan deal and is expected to feature prominently in the club’s youth team this season.