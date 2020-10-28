The Malta Union of Teachers and Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health, have separately warned against the holding of Halloween parties this weekend because of the spread of COVID-19.

The union said the strict measures enforced in schools in the past few weeks should also apply. It expressed concern about plans by some people to hold parties, risking further spread of COVID-19.

The union urged the authorities to take action.

Gauci was asked about Halloween during Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme a few minutes after the MUT issued its statement, and she also warned against the holding of parties.

"We cannot have Halloween parties, that would be illegal. We cannot have people going from one house to another, that is a risk. We need to adapt to the scenario we have," she said.