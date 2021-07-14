The Minister of Education is to appoint an independent inquiry after the Malta Union of Teachers said it had reports that the ministry had interfered in the issuing of marks by including or changing marks for a number of students who were absent during assessments.

"Teachers are reporting that they found out that marks have been included or altered for a number of students and this was carried out by MFED (the ministry) without teachers’ consent. Whilst this is a very dubious and abusive procedure and the motive behind it is highly questionable, teachers cannot be held responsible for such marks," the union said.

It did not give details, but said it condemned this direct interference by the MFED in the work of teachers and requested an independent investigation.

In a reaction, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said she had requested the appointment of an independent board to investigate the union's claims.