The Malta Union of Teachers has accused the Ministry of Education of 'infantile pique' and threatened industrial action unless a programme for the distribution of new laptop computers to teachers is presented.

The union said new laptops for teachers were delivered to the ministry last December but the ministry had failed to hand them to the teachers.

"This tactic of infantile pique is becoming characteristic of many of the decisions being taken by the ministry," the union said

It pointed out that the laptops are essential for teachers, especially at this time of the pandemic.

"This pique is leading to situations where teachers do not have the equipment they need or have to make do with equipment that is well past its date and is insufficient for current needs," the union said.

Ultimately this pique was yielding nothing other than undue hardship for teachers and pupils.

The union warned that unless the ministry produced a satisfactory laptops rollout programme by Thursday, February 18, it would order industrial action.