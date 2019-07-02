The teachers’ union and the Education Ministry are set to meet to discuss the phasing out of the end-of-primary exams, days after the union said it was sceptical about the changes.

Last week, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo announced the removal of the so-called benchmark exam, where students in their last year of primary school take formal tests before moving up to secondary school.

Instead, the education system is to focus more on ongoing assessment and a more ‘informal’ approach that does not revolve around examinations. Yet, while the ministry insists it discussed the matter with all stakeholders, the Malta Union of Teachers claims the announced changes are being made “out of the blue”.

Contacted about the matter, MUT president Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta the union’s position remained “unchanged” but it would be meeting with the government soon.

“This week the MUT had a number of meetings with the ministry but not on the benchmark changes. Meanwhile, the MUT was invited for a meeting on this issue, which is scheduled for the coming days,” Mr Bonnici said.

Ahead of the proposed change, 25 recommendations were put forward by the government’s Benchmark Review Board, including greater use of digital technologies and pitching the informal exams at two levels of ability. The body also outlined time frames when the different changes should be rolled out, with the phasing out of the system currently in place to be finalised by 2021.

Number of parents argued the issue was very subjective

According to a report by the board outlining the changes, a number of focus groups consisting of parents, as educators and other stakeholders were held.

Informed sources familiar with what went on in these groups told Times of Malta that reactions had been varied. While some were completely in agreement with the notion of dropping formal exams and switching to a more informal approach, others insisted students needed exams to succeed.

The sources also pointed out, however, that a number of parents argued the issue was “very subjective”. They insisted that the effectiveness of the different methods of teaching varied from one child to another.

Some parents, the sources added, openly stated during the focus group that while exams worked for one of their children, the same could not be said for their other child.

Meanwhile, the Maltese Association of Parents of State School Students (MAPSSS) wants the authorities to study how the change will impact the children’s post-secondary trajectories and other high-stake exams such as SEC. The body has also called for a “thorough analysis” of the long-term impact of the removal of the end-of-primary benchmark exam.

