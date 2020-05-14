The Malta Union of Teachers had received a belated invitation from the Ministry of Education to join a think-tank on the future of education in a COVID-19 scenario.

The union complained on Wednesday that the think-tank lacked representation of teachers, who are experts in the subject for discussion.

I am honoured to have Prof. Edward Debono, Prof Richard England, Dr Frank Fabri, Ms Joanne Grima, Ms Julianne Grima, Mr Frederick Schembri and Perit David Xuereb agreeing to sit on a think thank aimed at putting forward reflections and thinking on post COVID-19 education. — Owen Bonnici (@OwenBonnici) May 13, 2020

It said on Thursday that while it will send a representative to the government's think-tank, it still has issues about its composition since the members, while experts in their field, are not widely representative of the education sector.

It will therefore set up its own working group to study the subject, while the chairman of the group will sit on the government's own body.

An invitation will be issued to anyone wishing to join the MUT working group.

The MUT said it reserved the right to take action if proposals by the government's think tank have a negative impact on its members. It also urged the Education Ministry to focus on priorities in the current COVID-19 period.