The Malta Union of Teachers has filed judicial protests against the Ministry of Education over its failure to grant it recognition as the union representative for various grades in the education sector.

The union complained that despite representing the majority of school technician grades the Ministry of Education had failed to grant it sole recognition.

Similarly, the ministry and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) had failed to grant it recognition as representative of the majority of Senior Administrative Officers, Senior Library Assistants, Library Assistants, Junior IT officers and IT officers at the college.

Lawyers Keith Borg and Rebecca Mercieca signed the protests.