The Malta Union of Teachers warned on Wednesday that it will act to safeguard the interests of its members in schools in Sliema after the local council announced a fresh attempt to introduce residents' parking.

The union recalled that a previous attempt was called off after it ordered a one-hour strike in all schools in Sliema.

The union said it will be presenting its objections on behalf of the many educators working in schools in Sliema who would be impacted if parking for non-residents is reduced.

"It is a shame that a local council does not recognise the work of educators, who give service to children coming from the same locality, amongst others, and is expecting that educators pay hefty parking fees in its limited private carparks or else be subject to fines. Should the Local Council forge ahead to cause hardship on educators, the MUT shall take all actions to safeguard the interest of its members working at the Sliema schools," the union said.

Times of Malta reported earlier on Thursday that Sliema council will discuss the locality's parking problem with the transport minister.

Mayor Graziella Attard Previ said the council is proposing a six-month pilot project to closely monitor the pros and cons of residential parking, analysing whether it is sustainable or if it works specifically in certain zones.