The Malta Union of Teacher said Wednesday it will meet Education Minister Owen Bonnici this week to discuss plans for the opening of Skolasajf (summer school).

The prime minister on Sunday confirmed plans for the reopening of the schools while on Monday the superintendent for public health said protocols for the reopening of the summer schools were being discussed. On Tuesday the Union of Professional Educators complained of a lack of consultation.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta had reported that applications for the summer school were down by half amid concerns stemming from Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The MUT said it shall be voicing its concerns regarding the proposed opening and the need for safeguards to ensure hygiene and social distancing.

It said that although schools have an obligation to carry out risk assessments, it is requesting a fresh assessment at Skolasajf centres because of Covid-19.

The MUT is also requesting the setting up of an inspectorate to determine whether centres can be opened in accordance with the established criteria.