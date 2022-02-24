The Malta Union of Teachers is proposing the start of discussions to transform the current state education service to a public sector entity.

This is one in a series of 60 proposals it presented to political parties on Thursday, ahead of March’s general election.

It said it expected education to be raised in the respective agenda of all political parties and be a central theme of the coming election.

The proposals, the union said, reflect its “continuous analysis” of the sector and present solutions to current challenges.

They also offer also a vision for education in the coming years.

MUT president Marco Bonnici told a news conference that through its document, the union is encouraging discussion “so that together with those who will be entrusted with the administration of the country and the education sector after the next general election, we would start getting things done immediately”.

Some of the proposals:

Decisions in the educational field should be research-based;

Identify the main reasons why the sector is not attracting enough young people to education professions and take action to rectify situation;

Hold regular campaigns to promote the profession;

Same benefits, resources, and opportunities in Gozo;

Indemnity insurance for all grades of education;

Review the number of students in each class for more individual attention.