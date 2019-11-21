The Malta Union of Teachers is planning to start talks with the Ministry of Education on a proposal to move state-school teachers out of the civil service to a public sector body that would be responsible for primary and secondary school teachers.

The proposal is being made by the union itself, which sees it as a means to bring about salary increases for teachers without the constraints of the civil service.

The union said on Thursday that a survey it had conducted showed that 80.5 per cent of its members agreed with the proposal, called Malta Education.

“The MUT is looking at Malta Education as the setup to achieve better financial and working conditions for all educators without the current constraints associated with the civil service. Such shifts have already been carried out at the University of Malta, MCAST and the ITS,” the union said.

It also observed that 92.3% of respondents to its survey agreed that educators in primary and secondary schools should have salaries, allowances and conditions of work comparable to educators in post-secondary institutions such as the Junior College, the University, Mcast and the ITS, based on qualifications and experience.

MUT President Marco Bonnici said that in view of the survey results, the union would seek to start talks with the Minister for Education and other concerned entities.

The union will also set up a working group to analyse feedback and to discuss the proposal with experts involved in the creation of similar entities.

Proposal does not amount to privatisation of education

Mr Bonnici stressed that a change from the civil service to a public entity did not mean privatisation of education.

At Mcast, for example, the model had succeeded despite occasional issues.

He also stressed that school hours and holidays are not up for discussion.