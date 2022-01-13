The Malta Union of Teachers warned on Thursday it may order lecturers to strike for two hours on January 24 and for an hour on January 25 unless a dispute at the Junior College is resolved.

The dispute relates to negotiations on the new collective agreement and was declared last August. The negotiations, the union said, reached a standstill and conciliation meetings held did not lead to a positive outcome.

In a statement, the union said it was also initiating a series of industrial actions from Friday.

These require lecturers to refrain from answering emails and phone calls, uploading or handing over assessment marks, attending departmental, committee and other meetings on campus, giving contact hours outside those timetables, participating in official events, and returning attendances.