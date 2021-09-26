A shortage of up to 150 teachers in primary schools has led the government to carry out one of the 'most messy exercises' in teacher deployment in the last decade, the Malta Union of Teachers said on Sunday.

It said that several teachers providing essential services in schools including literacy support, complementary teaching, nurture support, subject specialists, support for dyslexia, support for hearing impaired and hospital patients' support have been transferred to primary classes starting on Monday.

This meant they could not continue to support to students in their designated roles.

"The MUT is following these deployment cases and is protesting with the ministry about this unprecedented deployment exercise. The union has already declared a trade dispute with the ministry earlier this week and is issuing directives to affected teachers," the union said.

It pointed out that the ministry had been boasting for months that it was well prepared for the start of the new scholastic year.

"However, it chose to hide this massive problem rather than averting the crisis several months ago. Now, in panic mode, the Ministry for Education is trying to fill these vacancies through a rushed deployment exercise on the eve of the scholastic year, leaving thousands of students without essential services for the entire scholastic year and it is expecting teachers to prepare to take a primary class, which they may have never taught, overnight. This is unacceptable," the union insisted.