Updated 10.44am

Educators, parents, and students protested outside St Albert the Great College in Valletta on Wednesday following the dismissal on Monday of longstanding headmaster Mario Mallia.

The spontaneous protest was organised by the Malta Union of Teachers following news that Mallia was fired after standing by two inclusive programmes at the church-run school.

Headmaster at the school for some 16 years, Mallia said he had been fired after pushing for measures to improve inclusivity for students of different genders and beliefs.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The school is run by the Dominican Order and is part of the Maltese Dominican Province.

Standing behind a crowd of around 100 students, educators and members of the public, MUT president Marco Bonnici said the union and its members condemned the “draconian tactics” adopted by school rector Fr Aaron Zahra.

“We have completely lost faith in the board and the rector and will not work with them. They are no longer fit for purpose and must resign,” Bonnici said to applause.

Students, educators and parents take part in a spontaneous protest in support of sacked headmaster Mario Mallia. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“The MUT stands with Mallia, a truly respected educator," he added.

Bonnici said Mallia did not work alone, but had a whole team behind him, who worked hard to push the right values at the school.

“It is very clear that the most senior person at this college did not agree with his (Mallia's) work and believes that, by removing him, what he has achieved will also be removed - this is far from the reality.”

Bonnici said MUT was declaring a trade dispute with both the Dominican Order in Malta and the Secretariat for Catholic Education and will be issuing directives to members later on Wednesday.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

'Oppression and intimidation among staff'

Bonnici told the emotional crowd (some of the people could be seen holding back tears) that the rector’s oppression did not stop with Mallia.

“When they found out that members of staff and parents will be gathering here to protest, the same rector, through his pseudo-board, sent three legal letters to staff members to intimidate them and to stop the initiative from taking place," he said.

“So we will be issuing directives to protect the people at this school. The school has gained the reputation of being a leading educational institution, and it deserves to have a strong educational leadership and a forward-looking vision.”

Bonnici asked what message sacking Mallia was sending students.

“We dedicate so much time to teach students about respect, justice, and inclusion, why are we turning back the clock hundreds of years?”

Bonnici said MUT will be holding the board and the rector responsible for any damage done to the students’ education.

He also asked who will be running the school in the next scholastic year.

“The rector doesn’t even have a teaching warrant,” he said to more cheers and applause.

Bonnici asked who is behind "this pseudo-board" which the rector "appointed himself head of".

He also presented an open letter from staff calling for the immediate reinstatement of Mallia as headmaster, with all his powers reinstated.

They also called for a meeting with the provincial of the Maltese Dominican Province, Vince Mallia, to discuss the matter, and called on members of the order to speak up against any injustice.

“We also appeal to the Archbishop, Charles J Scicluna, to act as a mediator in this situation, a situation that is disturbing his flock,” they said.

Sacking has nothing to do with Mallia's beliefs - Dominican Order

But the Dominican Order has said the decision to dismiss Mallia had nothing to do with “his beliefs of inclusion and interfaith implemented at the College”.

Writing on behalf of the Order, Philip Magri said the Dominican Order had “taken offence” at the impression that it is against inclusion policies.

"As evident from the final warning issued to the said Mario Mallia as well as his letter of dismissal (which you have presumably viewed ahead of publishing your article), the final decision taken by the college's board has absolutely nothing to do with his beliefs of inclusion and interfaith implemented at the college," he said.

Magri said the crucial problem was the fact that Mallia operated without obtaining the required approval and consent from the board before implementing changes which affected or could affect the college's finances or the running of the college as a church and state- funded school.

He said the board would be informed about Mallia's decisions from third parties or following complaints by teachers.

Mallia also refused to recognise the superior authority of the board, Magri said.

He said the board has always had at heart policies aimed at improving the lives of its students, families and educators and included inclusivity and eco-friendly policies which it had embraced and would continue to embrace in years to come.