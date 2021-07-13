Flying time from French airports to Malta is less than three hours, and so the archipelago’s location is a major plus point for French tourists wanting to go to a cultural, leisure destination in the heart of the Mediterranean, says Dominic Micallef, Director France, Malta Tourism Authority.

What level of travel exchanges – for both business and pleasure – do Malta and France enjoy?

2019 was a record year for Maltese tourism and for the French market. For the first time ever, the French market was the third travel market for Malta after the United Kingdom and Italy. In 2019 Malta welcomed 2,753,239 tourists. Of these, 8.7 per cent or 239,140 were French tourists, an increase of 25,841 tourists or +12.1 per cent when compared to 2018. In the same year French tourists booked a total of 1,768,292 overnight stays (+6.2 per cent when compared to 2018) while total expenditure amounted to €192,285,000 (€804 per capita) (+11.6 per cent when compared to 2018).

This is a remarkable achievement, considering that France is the first tourist destination in the world and that it is a highly diverse destination offering leisure holidays on the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Caribbean coasts, as well as mountain and cultural attractions. In 2019, 189,086 business tourists visited Malta. French business tourists represented 5.6 per cent of the total and these were mainly conference and incentive visitors.

The number of Maltese travelling to France in 2019 amounted to 28,061. France was the fifth most popular travel destination for the Maltese following Italy, UK, Spain and Germany. The big attractions in France to the Maltese are Paris and Disneyland as well as Bordeaux and its wine-growing regions.

Have such exchanges increased in recent years?

In five years between 2014 and 2019 the number of French tourists visiting Malta increased from 143,053 in 2014 to 239,140 in 2019 (+96,087 or +67 per cent). This was mainly due to increased flight frequencies from Paris (Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais), Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nice. Malta was easily accessible by direct flights from practically every region of France. Air Malta, Transavia, Ryanair and Volotea operated direct flights from French airports to Malta.

In five years, the number of Maltese visiting France increased from 21,853 in 2014 to 28,061 in 2019 (+6,208 or +28 per cent).

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected travel between the two countries?

In 2020, out of a total 658,567 tourists who visited Malta, the number of French tourists amounted to 70,875, a decrease of 168,265 or – 70.4 per cent when compared to 2019. The year had started very well and in fact during the first two months of 2020 the French market registered an increase of +27 per cent when compared to the first two months of 2019. During the four summer months of July, August, September and October 2020, the French market performed relatively well – Malta welcomed a total of 38,671 French tourists but of course one can’t compare these numbers with what had been achieved during the four summer months of 2019 when Malta welcomed 107,553 French tourists, a decrease of 68,882 or -64 per cent.

In 2020 the number of Maltese visiting France amounted to 7,680, a decrease of 20,380 or -73 per cent when compared to 2019.

What plans do you have to increase travel between the two countries to pre-pandemic levels?

In June 2021 MTA France launched an aggressive television and digital campaign, in France. A 12-second TV spot is currently being screened on the major French TV stations, such as TF1, France 2, France 3, France 5, TMC and M6. Digital campaigns are currently being shown on many travel media – such as Easyvoyage and L’Officiel des Vacances – but also on an array of premium news, lifestyle and discovery online media, such as LeFigaro.fr/Voyages, PetitFuté.com, Geo.fr, LeMonde.fr, Voici.fr, Gala.fr, among many others.

These campaigns are having the desired results as most flights arriving in Malta from French airports have an excellent load factor. Air Malta recently added more flights to its summer schedule from Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly while Air France, for the first time, will be operating a seasonal summer schedule from Paris Charles de Gaulle. The Maltese government’s schemes, especially those targeting tour operators, diving, English language courses and senior citizens, to help the recovery of tourism, have been very well received on the French market. Hopefully by 2022 or 2023 the performance of the French market will return to pre-pandemic levels.

What is the role of the MTA office in France?

The MTA office in France promotes the attractions of Malta and Gozo, the main travel segments such as cultural tourism, conference and incentive travel, English language courses, diving, sports tourism and LGBT travel, as well as the main cultural and sports events taking place on the Maltese islands on the French market. MTA France carries out national advertising campaigns as well as targeted regional campaigns to boost departures from regional airports through television, digital, outdoor and print advertising. The MTA office in Paris supports French tour operators and Travel agency networks through joint marketing campaigns which are paid for on a 50/50 basis. In this way the available budget is doubled.

MTA France carries out an extensive press and PR strategy. Several French journalists from leading TV stations, magazines and newspapers are invited to the Maltese islands. Moreover, MTA France takes care of the visitmalta social media platforms in French. MTA France participates in professional tourism fairs such as IFTM Top Résa in Paris and Ditex in Marseille.

What attractions does Malta hold for the French traveller?

Flying time from French airports to Malta is less than three hours, and so the archipelago’s location is a major plus point for French tourists wanting to go to a cultural-cum-leisure destination in the heart of the Mediterranean. Malta’s rich heritage, especially the prehistoric temples and the cities of Valletta, Mdina and Vittoriosa, are great attractions. The fact that the French Knights of Malta left such an impressive heritage appeals to French discerning tourists. Many French cultural tourists are also attracted by Malta’s religious heritage, so tours are organised with specific themes such as ‘On the footsteps of St Paul’.

The authenticity of Gozo, as well as typical villages like Marsaxlokk is what attracts French tourists to the islands. Mediterranean cuisine heritage, with an ever-growing selection of quality wines produced in Malta and a vibrant restaurant scene boasting Michelin star restaurants are greatly appreciated. Leisure activities linked to the sea, especially diving holidays, are also a great attraction. Malta and Gozo are also seen as an ideal place to practise English in the sun. The islands are also considered to be an ideal conference and incentive destination due to excellent tourism infrastructure.

Beyond the established itineraries such as Paris, where in France should Maltese travellers go?

Besides Paris and Disneyland, France offers great diversity. I would recommend the French cities of Versailles, Fontainebleau, Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Avignon, Montpellier, Nîmes, Arles, Lyon, Dijon, Nantes, Rennes, Toulouse and Bordeaux. The French Alps, the Pyrenees, the castles of the Loire, Mont Saint Michel, the wine routes in Alsace and Burgundy as well as France’s Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts and the island of Corsica are all unique attractions.