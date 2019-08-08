I refer to the recent statement that the current state at MUŻA is business as usual: “Everything seems to be going back to normal.” However, a visit to MUŻA says otherwise.

You need no degree or qualification to notice that the building itself is still very stuffy. It is quite unsettling, due to its warm temperature, that there are still paintings inside the building.

The History of Art Students Association has never stated that there was mould. However, we were and are still concerned about the possibility that mould was and is present at the museum and on the paintings which have been taken away.

Their removal left a sign in place: “This work is currently out for conservation treatment.” The lower floors seem to have quite a few artworks out for conservation treatment, while on the top floors you can easily count the works still in place (a few halls are practically empty).

All it takes is a glance above you while strolling through the empty halls. You just cannot ignore the flaking paint, rusk, stains from water leaks and mould on the ceiling.

The museum has resorted to using domestic dehumidifiers for the immense halls. This clearly does not work. The photos show the readings indicate that the temperatures are not suitable for the artworks while the equipment is not adequate to cover the whole area within the hall.

This also raises the question of whether the museum has a proper climate control system. Apparently not. The climate control system within museums and other institutions is typically an air-conditioning system combined with a dehumidifier.

However, at MUŻA there are the A/C settings on the wall and domestic six-litre dehumidifiers, which indicate that there is no proper calibration between the

two systems. Could we be provided with temperature loggers?

Such a situation at a national museum should not be “business as usual”. This is not a political statement, so it should not be read as such. We are students voicing our opinion; this is after all what we study. Our future depends on art and its history. If we do not voice our opinions and concerns, who will? We cannot rely on others to do this.

We are open to a proper discussion on this matter. There should be conscious efforts to have students assigned on national projects and other matters relating to art.

Having graduates who are professionals and are fully qualified would only improve or prevent such issues. Even visiting the works on site or at their current location would provide a visual and hands-on experience, not only benefitting students enrolled in their course but also others interested in pursuing a degree in restoration (which unfortunately is not an option in Malta).

Having students genuinely interested in our museums and art collections should not be ignored. Our opinion should be valued and regarded as a sincere interest in the arts.

Having graduates and students who are still engaged within the art field will only offer new insights and ideas to the field and this would be the way forward to ensure our heritage will not be at risk. We are the next generation that will be responsible for our heritage.

Naomi Bajada Young is President of the History of Art Students Association