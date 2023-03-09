The popular Mużika Mużika festival will return on March 23-25 with 20 original songs in the Maltese language.

Culture minister Owen Bonnici said Mużika Mużika had become one of the best local music festivals, earning the respect of many local composers, authors, and even the audience.

"We will continue investing in this festival, which serves as a platform for artists to showcase their talents in the Maltese language, which is so dear to us. We will continue ensuring that this festival remains an annual event and a highlight of the year,” he said.

Now in its third year, Mużika Mużika has already surpassed the public’s expectations, Festivals Malta chairman Chairman Aaron Zahra added.

This year’s edition will be presented by Keith Demicoli, Clare Agius, and Moira Delia. The guest artists will be Kantera in the semi-final, and Kurt and Ira Losco in the final. The festival will also feature various established artists who will perform a duet with the semi-finalists during the Classics Night.

The shows will be held at MFCC Ta’ Qali.