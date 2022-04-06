The nation’s beloved Maltese music Festival Mużika Mużika is in its second consecutive edition this year, after amassing more than 320,000 spectators last year in a televised format. This year, Festivals Malta, the organising body behind Mużika Mużika, ensures us that the show will be another great success, with the added benefit of a live audience for all shows. Those wishing to attend can buy tickets here. Tickets can be purchased either as one-day tickets or as three-day tickets, with a discounted price for the latter offer. Three-day tickets are limited, so we strongly advise you to book your tickets fast!

The Festival’s format will be identical to last year’s edition, spread over three nights – the semifinal, the classics night, and the final which will determine this year’s winner. Each night, the singers will be accompanied live by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

One of the main key features of the festival is its spectacular stage, which has a new design this year. This year’s design incorporates the popular ‘M’ logo, whilst ensuring that the stage, light and surrounding LED visuals create a unique and spectacular atmosphere for those watching on TV, and those present at the concert venue. Naturally, the design and construction of such a stage is no easy feat, since various apsects have to be taken into consideration, amongst which, camera positioning, lighting, TV streaming, and most importantly, the positioning of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. The stage was designed by Festivals Malta in-house designer Terrence Cutajar, and by technical consultant Gerald Agius Ordway.

This year’s festival will be hosted by an amazing team of presenters, consisting of Keith Demicoli, Clare Agius and Moira Delia – three household names that surely need no introduction. We are looking forward to see them in action and we are sure that they will be amazing hosts!

More information on www.muzikamuzika.mt.