• Festival restored to original intention of showcasing local compositions

• Dates announced – March 18, 19, 20 2021

• Applications open on October 28

Local singers, authors and composers have a new opportunity to display their talents as Festivals Malta have announced the dates for Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija, a prestigious event tailor-made to showcase compositions in Maltese.

The festival, which is set to take place on March 18, 19 and 20 2021, saw its origins in 1960 before evolving into the Malta Song for Europe, to reach a wider, international platform.

“Unfortunately, this evolution came with the consequence that the festival somewhat lost its original intent to promote compositions in Maltese, as songs were now being written and composed by international artists in English, and then presented as a recording during the festival itself,” festival chairman Mr Raymond Bugeja said.

“This also meant that we lost a unique platform that was reserved solely for compositions in our native tongue. Now, we aim to restore the original spirit of the festival by returning to its roots and to its initial intentions – that of celebrating our Maltese language and offering composers, authors and singers the opportunity to be part of the history of Maltese music,” Mr Bugeja said.

Veteran composer Paul Abela and music producer David Borg have been appointed artistic directors of the festival. Mr Abela’s name is synonymous with Maltese music, having composed some of the most well-loved classics in the Maltese language, together with epic musicals such as Ġensna, Taħt Tliet Saltniet, Ali Baba, Bastilja and 1565 The Musical.

Mr Borg’s career is likewise inextricably tied to the Maltese music landscape, having produced shows such as Ġensna in Concert (2009); Ġensna in Concert – It-Tokk Għawdex (2013); Ġensna History Rocks (2014); 50 years of Maltese Music in collaboration with FCN; Djamanti Mużikali in both the Astra and Aurora Theatres in Gozo; 1565 – The Musical in Concert and The Sound of Music.

The idea to relaunch Mużika Mużika, the directors said, was born of a desire to honour our national language while creating new opportunities for local artists and Maltese song by offering only the best showcase to applicants, on a par with other world-class similar festivals.

Mużika Mużika, in fact, will include features such as a live orchestra, and a prestigious venue facilitated with modern technology. Moreover, the live orchestra will include a rhythm section as well as backing vocalists which can be used by all applicants.

Applicants will have no restrictions with respect to the sounds that can be used throughout the festival, and modern technology such as a click track will be made accessible.

“Using this type of technology makes it possible for us to re-create a recorded sound during the orchestral representation. In this way, composers taking part in the festival are not limited to one sound. The entire concept for Mużika Mużika revolves around opening the festival to different styles and genres. We are encouraging the participation of a diversity of composers and genres, including bands, pop, rock, rn’b artists, etc…,” Mro Abela said.

The festival will span over three shows, with the first show seeing 20 songs competing for a spot in the final. The second show will find semi-finalists singing with legendary names from the Maltese music scene.

“By using the latest technology available we will be seeing our semi-finalists perform duets with late veterans, whose voice, together with an on-screen projection, will be accompanying the performing singer. In this way, these legends can be brought back to life through music,” Norman Hamilton who, together with Albert Marshall is vice-chairman for the festival, said.

The event comes to a grand finale with the third show, when 12 songs will compete for the final title of best Maltese Song.

Applications for Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija are open between October 28 and October 30. Interested parties are encouraged to read the regulations available on www.muzikamuzika.org and to submit their applications online.