Women empowerment jewellery brand, Mvintage has just donated €5,000 to Maltese organisations that help women in need, namely Women for Women Foundation and Dar Merħba Bik Foundation. The two foundations work very hard to assist women in need in our society, assisting them with education, shelter, financial support and empowering them to overcome their obstacles.

Part of this donation came from proceeds from the special Mvintage Ħabbata Launch, which happened on August 20. Krystle Penza, Mvintage founder and designer said that, “The new Mvintage Ħabbata Collection is a special one since it was designed to help women find their inner strength. The two foundations we are helping today match our fundamental value of women empowerment.”

The aim of Dar Merħba Bik is to work with women who have experienced domestic violence and to help them establish a way of life which best meets their needs, and which best helps them to develop their potential. We met with Elaine Pavia, representative of Dar Merħba Bik and when presented with the donation, she stated that: “In trying times every cent counts. Fundraising had to stop and we were financially at a loss. Mvintage promotes the empowering aspects of women. An organisation super close to our hearts and the core values we believe in.

“We are overwhelmed with this donation. Thank you so much. Krystle’s support will help women to face these challenges and weaknesses we go through in life.”

We also met with Francesca Fenech Conti, volunteer and representative of Women for Women Foundation who stated, “this donation will aid us to help empower more women through structures like education and short-term financial health.

“We will be able to further support women that are living day-to-day life struggles.”

As a proud Maltese brand, Mvintage is dedicated to empowering women and imbuing them with the confidence they need to achieve their goals and dreams.