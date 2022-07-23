Jonas Vingegaard insists he will not take any risks and that his “best should be enough” on Saturday’s key time-trial as he stands on the verge of being crowned Tour de France champion.

The Danish rider leads two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 3 mins 26 secs.

Two years ago, Pogacar famously overturned a huge deficit on the penultimate time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles to snatch Tour de France victory from Primoz Roglic.

But Vingegaard is confident he has enough in the bank for Saturday’s 41km individual time-trial to keep Pogacar behind him with just Sunday’s ceremonial run into Paris to come.

The Dane also dismissed any comparison with Roglic’s penultimate day collapse in 2020.

“That day, I was in the hospital, my daughter had just been born. I watched the race in the hospital,” said the 25-year-old Jumbo Visma rider.

