Don Bosco, the educator par excellence, wrote books, published books and had a very organised library in his room. He believed that a good book is the best friend to a young person in the process of his education and maturity.

People today are addicted to the mobile phone, the television set; they do not read anymore. They prefer to be lazy and just watch TV.

Mario de Andrade (1893-1945), one of the founders of Brazilian modernism, wisely advised: “Appreciate the valuable time of maturity. I counted my years and I discovered that I have fewer years left to live. I have more past than future. Neither do I have time to give to absurd people who, despite their age, have not grown up. No time to deal with mediocrity. I won’t tolerate manipulators and opportunists. I am bothered by envious people, seeking to discredit the able ones.”

We, Salesians of Don Bosco, will be having another cultural event in aid of St Patrick’s School: a big fair of paperbacks and a unique collection of hard-backs at reduced prices. This big sale will take place tomorrow and Sunday between 9am and 7pm at the school, in Sliema.

The aim is not only fundraising, done according to the Salesian system of education, but also to stimulate the love of reading and appreciate Maltese history and culture .

Many people throw away books which we Salesians collect with love and dedication, keeping in mind what our founder used to teach us: “A book contains a world of culture, information and knowledge.”

I am convinced that the best friend you can have is a book. I believe that what we are doing is that we are saving precious treasures that are not appreciated by some and saved from being thrown away.

For more information, call Fr Charles Cini, SDB, on 7949 2555.