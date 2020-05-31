Cinema Italia @ Malta returns after its first successful edition to bring Italian cinema to our homes. This year, in the light of the emergency situation we are going through, from May 20 onwards Italian contemporary films will be screened for members, friends and partners of the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta.

Italian contemporary films (with English subtitles) which have not yet been presented in Malta will be streamed on Wednesdays until the end of July. The programme includes movies belonging to different genres, which vary from drama to comedy, and touch current themes, integrating individual and common realities, showing how Italian cinema is very much alive and dynamic.

All screenings are free of charge

Screenings can be accessed by visiting the website or Facebook page and entering a code. All screenings are free of charge and available for a limited audience, as for a real cinema hall, on a first-come first-served basis.

Cinema Italia @ Malta is an initiative organised by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Valletta in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and the M.A. in Film Studies at the University of Malta and Malta Film Commission, under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy.

For the full programme, contact the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, St George’s Square, Valletta. Visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it contact segreteria.iiclavalletta@esteri.it or 356 2122 1462.