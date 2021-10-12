A bank refused to open a bank account for David Agius's daughter for her stipend because her father is a politician, the MP claimed on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament on the adjournment, Agius described how the bank continued to run due diligence screening on his 16-year-old daughter in a scrutiny process which he attributes to the fact that he is a politician.

"There found no illegitimacies, of course, because our family's only income is my salary and that of my wife," he said.

"But it was a ridiculously long process, and she just wanted a bank account for her stipend."

Upon hearing him make his statement, justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis, from the other side of the political divide, interjected saying his daughter also had trouble opening an account.

"I remember a time when banks used to chase young people to open accounts, but not anymore," Agius said.

Agius was speaking during the second reading of a bill that would ensure that no garnishee order is attached to any benefit, pension, allowance or assistance, or other allowance of any person pensioned by the government.

Since the 2016 Panama Papers revelations, and more so following Malta's greylisting earlier in 2021, banks and financial institutions have been attempting to crack down on any of their customers' irregularities, and they have been particularly demanding on business people, politicians and politically exposed persons.