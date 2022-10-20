The Don Bosco Oratory Theatre of Victoria will be staging one of the best-loved musicals: My Fair Lady in November.

The musical, adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s Motion Picture Pygmalion, has the lyrics written by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

It is based on the story of a poor flower-seller named Eliza Doolittle whose Cockney dialect attracted the interest of an arrogant phonetics professor Henry Higgins. Higgins takes upon himself the challenge of teaching Eliza how to speak “proper” English, thereby making her presentable in the high society of London.

The stage production of My Fair Lady has been and is still being played in some of the best theatres in the UK and around the world. Now this year, thanks to the licence and the relevant permits from Music Theatre International of London, as well as with the financial support of the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme (VOPS) managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, this same musical will be staged live in English on the stage of the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre in Gozo.

Gozitan talent will be showcased in this musical together with special guest artists from Malta. Clara Sciberras will play the leading role of Eliza. Other main parts will be played by Tyrone Grima, George Camilleri, Joseph Pavia, Nicolas De Grandis and Maria Cassar, together with a 70-strong cast, including musicians and singers.

Antonella Rapa is the vocal director, while Mark Gauci is entrusted with the musical direction. Jamie Camilleri is the artistic director of the show, the choreography is in the hands of Frances Zammit, while the wardrobe mistress is Marisa Teuma helped with her collaborators. The stage-set, once again, has been left under the supervision of Dennis Mompalao, helped with local scemographer Paul Cassar and other volunteers from the Don Bosco Oratory.

The opening night of My Fair Lady will be on Saturday, November 12, at 7.30pm, with a repeat performance on Sunday, November 13, at 2.30pm. Then there will be two other performances, one on Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm, and a last performance on Sunday, November 20, at 5.30pm.

Booking is now open. Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory of Gozo every day between 5 and 7pm, or by phoning on 21556616 or 99487751. Online booking is also available through the website donboscogozo.org.