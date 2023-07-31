“My office would not be the same without the art in it and I frequently catch myself looking at these paintings and feeling closer to the things that I love most. In fact, my favourite piece reminds me very much of all that I love about Malta.”

Kenneth Farrugia speaks fondly of his favourite painting in his office, an 80cm x 60cm work on canvas by Pawl Carbonaro depicting a summery Marsalforn, one of the artist’s favourite spots.

“I remember that my first experience with art at the office was when I worked at Valletta Fund Management. We had opened our new offices in Floriana, and I recall that some of the works hanging in the main area were a set of his landscapes. That was the first time I was also exposed to his work.

“I do not consider myself an expert in art, but I know enough to say that art either speaks to you or it doesn’t. In my case, this painting gathers all that I love about Malta and what attracts me most – the buildings from different periods, the Mediterranean colours, the vibrant contrasts. I get to enjoy these whenever I go on my long walks with my wife round Imtarfa where we live, Mdina and Rabat. My walks made me realise a restored pride in our traditional localities.”

Farrugia admits his preference for the maritime hues and as he explains, it could be one of the reasons that led me to discover the joy of fishing.

“And yes, the sea! I am always on the go, always want to be engaged and meeting people on the ground. But few people know that I love fishing. What I enjoy most is how I’m made to stop and enjoy the peace. And most probably, it is the same peace that I experience when I look at art.”

How does he feel about art within the working environment?

“Every piece of art is unique and that makes my work environment unique. I find that art at work inspires people and helps them connect to our roots as Maltese.

“At Bank of Valletta we pride ourselves of the bank’s legacy as a Maltese bank, especially as we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year. In all that we do, we have to keep reminding ourselves, of our roots and of our role in the community.

“Perhaps after all, this painting happens to be my favourite piece because it reminds me of just that,” he concluded.