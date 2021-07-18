I was one of the three pupils from our school nominated by the assistant head Miriam Galea to take part this year’s sixth edition of the High 5 Junior Mathematicians Challenge organised by the Education Ministry’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP). The initiative is aimed at mathematically gifted and talented primary students in Years 5 and 6 in state and non-state primary schools.

The programme is divided in three phases. In Phase 1, pupils sit for a qualifying test. I was among the pupils who qualified for the second phase. This year, second phase comprised five online after-school online workshops held during May that took the qualifying students participants on a virtual tour ‘Around the World’.

In the first workshop, we learned about the famous painter Piet Mondrian from the Netherlands, and the way he painted. As a take home task, we had to answer three questions about Mondrian’s masterpiece.

In the second workshop, we learned about fair trade around the world and took part in an escape room. As a take home task, we had to fit 50 tea bags in two boxes.

In the third workshop, we talked about the Seven Wonders of the World and worked in groups to answer a series of questions about them. As a take home task, we had to formulate a travel plan for one of the wonders.

In the fourth workshop, we learned about tiles around the world and about rotational symmetry. As a take home task, we had to draw shapes using an online programme and write about their rotational symmetry order.

In the fifth and final workshop, we talked about prime numbers. As a take home task, we had to pick a number, multiply it by itself and subtract 1 and see what we notice.

Pupils who took part in at least four of the workshops and kept an updated portfolio qualified to Phase 3, the final stage of the challenge, and which consisted of the final test that took place in June.

The final test was held in our school for all the Gozitan pupils who had qualified for the second phase. The top 10 finalists were announced on Wednesday, June 16. I placed second place, along with a boy from Malta.

All the pupils who proceeded to Phase 3 were awarded a certificate of merit. The top 10 students who achieved the highest scores in the individual challenge were awarded a certificate of excellence. The best performing student in Year 5 and Year 6 respectively were awarded a medal of excellence.

From this journey I learned many things that I would not have learned if I had not attended these workshops – not only about mathematics but also about painters from around the world, fair trade, information about the Seven Wonders of the World and how different countries make tiles.

I would like to thank the school head Frankline Zammit Galea, assistant head Miriam Galea, my teacher Joseph Bartolo, and also my parents who helped me throughout this journey. It was a hard challenge but an amazing experience that I will never forget. Thank you for believing in me.

Thank you all.

Christina Falzon, Year 6 pupil at the Gozo College Xewkija Primary School