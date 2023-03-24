Malta opened its commitments in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday with a close 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia in Skopje.

Albeit going home without a point, national teams head coach Michele Marcolini said that he will take back a lot of positives from his debut fixture and will only add resolve to step up their motivation levels in the buildup for his second match in charge, against his home-country Italy on Sunday.

The Maltese side held the North Macedonians at arm’s length throughout the encounter, the home side only stepping up the pressure after the break, and eventually managing to open a two-goal advantage after the hour-mark when Elijif Elmas and Darko Churlinov fired home in quick succession during a lapse in concentration among the Malta players.

However, Malta fought back and managed to get back into the game, even if too late, through Yannick Yankam’s first international goal – a spark that made the North Macedonians sigh with relief at the final whistle.

