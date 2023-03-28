The proliferation of advanced AI technology has resulted in the emergence of a new companion for many children: the chatbot.

A tool that is not only capable of helping children locate the correct answer but practically doing their homework for them! It can provide quick and accurate answers to their questions.

For example, if a child is struggling with a math problem, they can ask ChatGPT (or similar technologies) for the solution and receive a step-by-step explanation. The program can handle diverse tasks by identifying relevant sources for the child and even composing the final answer. Essentially, ChatGPT can serve as a helpful tool for children as they work to complete their work.

Initially, people were sceptical. But this technological marvel has grown in popularity and has become a constant presence in many children’s lives, leading to millions of daily users. As a result, parents and educators grapple with both the excitement and concerns associated with this development.

It is crucial to cultivate children’s critical thinking and fact-checking abilities

On the one hand, ChatGPT has the potential to enhance language development and expand children’s knowledge base. On the other hand, there are valid concerns regarding the potential risks of children accepting AI-generated responses as accurate or exposing them to inappropriate, misleading information.

Even though we do not possess the crystal ball to look into the future, one thing is for sure. Such tools are here to stay, and ChatGPT is just the first of many. In the coming months, expect to see GPT4 by OpenAI, Bard by Google and Claude by Anthropic, to name a few.

So resisting these technologies is futile, and the only way forward is to foster their responsible use. But to achieve that, it is crucial to cultivate children’s critical thinking and fact-checking abilities.

By teaching them to question the information they encounter online and seek out credible sources, we equip them with valuable skills for the digital age.

