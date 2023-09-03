Jude Bellingham said his legs were left “shaking” as Real Madrid fans serenaded him with The Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’ on Saturday.

The England international hit a 95th-minute winner for Madrid against Getafe in a derby at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a 2-1 win with his fifth La Liga goal in four games.

“It’s the loudest moment I’ve heard in a stadium, happily it was for my goal,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

“When they were singing ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps. 

“I just wanted to stand still and listen to them. My legs were shaking.

