Johnny Sexton said his son will be talking more about his becoming Ireland’s record points scorer than he will after the Ireland captain recorded another remarkable personal milestone on Saturday.

The 38-year-old’s first-half try in the 59-16 demolition of Tonga in their World Cup Pool B match took him past Ronan O’Gara, his predecessor as Ireland’s fly-half.

Sexton’s 16-point haul in a single half against the Tongans put him on 1,090 points in 115 Tests, 13 games fewer than O’Gara needed to score 1,083 points.

He was uncharacteristically expressive after touching the ball down to round off a fine move and was mobbed by his teammates who sensed the size of his achievement.

