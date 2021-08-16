It was a busy Thursday morning at the office when, at 11, we were all summoned into a boardroom. We were informed that we were to work remotely with immediate effect because the number of positive COVID cases was rising. As from that day in March 2020, my working life routine changed completely.

I set up my office space at home on the same day that my young son started online schooling. It was an open-plan office constantly buzzing with activity. Initially, I found it hard to adapt but came to accept that working in an open-plan environment was the new norm.

On my first day, I had my usual morning coffee, while going through e-mails, replying to clients and doing other work related to my role within the company. I missed being with my team at the office but we now make sure we are in constant contact through regular video calls and meetings outside the office.

For many years, the concept of remote work was not acceptable. In Brussels, I had the option of remote working once a week. When I returned to Malta and attended interviews I noted that very few companies had adopted a hybrid working policy.

The main reasons, I felt, were lack of trust in the employee and lack of logistical planning. It was the pandemic that accelerated the shift to working remotely.

Not all companies were prepared for this sudden change. However, for many employers and employees, gone was the stress of commuting. There was less traffic congestion, less road rage and slightly less pollution.

Working from home, I found that I could focus on the tasks ahead rather than needing time to calm down after tackling the morning rush hour. I even found myself starting work much earlier than the usual 8.30am.

Most companies have, for an indefinite period, opted for a hybrid set-up where possible. For many of them, the overheads, mainly in utilities, have certainly decreased. Cleaning costs have declined significantly and so has the need to provide refreshments.

Hybrid working is not possible for everyone

Employers have noted that their employees are able to keep up their productivity levels while working from home even during this time of great stress and uncertainty. Research has shown that employees who are able to do high-quality work can pretty much set up shop anywhere with a good wi-fi connection.

Hybrid working opens up opportunities for working parents. Remote working can also drastically improve the lives of employees with special needs, especially because their homes are equipped for their needs. They can also provide themselves with adequate self-care.

Hybrid working also has its downsides. Creating strict boundaries for the workday and separating your personal and working lives is difficult.

I found myself constantly checking and replying to my e-mails at all times of day, even on weekends. I would rather have it this way than working all weekdays at the office but it is vitally important to ‘unplug’ at the end of the day.

I have now set a schedule outside working hours to help me totally switch off from work. A friend texts me to make sure I have stopped working in the evenings and I feel guilty if I disobey her.

Another way to disconnect is to create physical boundaries between you and your workspace – even just by putting your laptop out of sight – and turning off notifications on your phone.

For many, especially those with a sociable character, working remotely has induced feelings of loneliness. An office environment automatically provides social opportunities and social interaction is an important component of work.

Perhaps a balance can be created by interacting with family and dear friends as much as possible outside of office hours.

Hybrid working is not possible for everyone. People in the health, retail and tourism sectors, for example, cannot work remotely given the nature of their work. And many people have opted to go back to working from the office full-time for their own reasons, be they personal or professional, even if they are able to work remotely. Each to their own.

These were just a few of the pros and cons of hybrid working, from my own experience.

Stephanie Mizzi, freelance photographer and writer