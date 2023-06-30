After becoming masters of our own destiny some 60 years ago, I believe that our country has again reached another proverbial moment of truth in its political and social development. We need to change course and without delay. Let us forget our differences and strive to achieve real and tangible improvement for the common good of all citizens.

I believe that our nation can prosper only when it upholds the values of integrity, meritocracy and pragmatism.

We should, for starters, all be committed to creating a society that leaves no room (or zero tolerance) for corruption, tax evasion or money laundering. Wealth is being created but unfortunately most of it is in the hands of a very few. It needs to be gradually and wisely redistributed. The often-quoted axiom that the rich are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer applies to our country.

We must seek to promote a fair and transparent political system that empowers future generations. I envision a nation where politicians are accountable and where the minds of our children are nurtured to think critically and independently.

If we can agree on the mantra of zero tolerance of corruption and illicit practices, we should enact and enforce stringent laws to eliminate corruption, bribery, tax evasion, and money laundering. It might also be a promising idea to establish an independent anti-corruption commission to investigate alleged corrupt individuals without any bias or political interference.

How about implementing strict financial regulations and transparency measures to prevent illicit money flows? Malta is a tiny country where everybody knows everybody else, so, with goodwill, it should not be too difficult to enforce this measure. We also need to turn the table around to shift the onus of proof on to the person or persons being investigated. This would mean that by urgently introducing ‘unexplained wealth orders’, the tax authorities will be empowered to ask any owner of a substantial asset to explain the provenance of the funds used to purchase the asset in question.

There is much vulgar flaunting of wealth by the mega rich typically in luxury residences, powerful cars and yachts (floating palaces) by a relatively very small section of our society; so I don’t think it would be too difficult to tackle this problem.

Can our political and religious leaders educate their respective supporters that when one evades tax, one is robbing their own family, friends and the entire population? When asked by the Jews whether they should pay tax to the Roman emperor, the Lord replied: “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s.” With more tax revenue, the government will have obviously more funds to improve social services, bolster pensions and help those who genuinely need assistance.

May I also strongly recommend that we always foster a culture of meritocracy, where appointments are based on ability, qualifications and achievements, and not on privilege, connections or political allegiances, as has happened for as long as I can remember.

There is much vulgar flaunting of wealth by the mega rich typically in luxury residences, powerful cars and yachts - Tony Zammit Cutajar

We need to promote transparency and accountability in governance, ensuring that decisions made are based on evidence, expert advice and always in the best interests of the nation. Encourage open and honest dialogue between the government and citizens, inviting diverse perspectives and fostering a spirit of pragmatism to address societal challenges.

We need to aim for the highest level of education for all children, from primary school up to higher education (and not the other way round), to eliminate barriers and ensure equal opportunities for every child. We should enhance the quality of education by investing in modern infrastructure, qualified teachers and innovative teaching methodologies. Above all, we must encourage critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills to empower the younger generation to become active contributors to society.

I have been clamouring for many years on the need for the urgent introduction of legislation that criminalises donations to politicians or political parties, so as to minimise or eliminate undue influence of big business on the political process. We would simultaneously introduce state funding for political parties to ensure financial independence and minimise reliance on donations from corporations or individuals.

Our present way of making donations to obtain a favour must stop. We must establish transparent mechanisms for the allocation of state funding to maintain accountability and prevent misuse of public resources. I am sure that a large proportion of our population would much prefer to finance the political process from their taxes and live in a country with a much lower occurrence of corruption.

We are slowly but continuously choking our environment by over-construction, and a complete overhaul of our economic model is overdue. We cannot proceed on this journey at the current pace and, just as we encouraged its rapid growth in recent years, I am confident that we can slow it down with tighter economic management.

In conclusion, can we together work towards the creation of a society where integrity, meritocracy and pragmatic ideals thrive? We must be totally committed to eradicating corruption, providing high-quality education for all, and reforming the political system to promote transparency and accountability.

By uniting under the principles of integrity and progress, we can create a brighter future for our nation and its citizens. Let us move away from the stranglehold created by a two-party system so that we build a society for our children and our children’s children that we can all be truly proud of.

Tony Zammit Cutajar is a retired businessperson and former Norwegian consul general.