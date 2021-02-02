During my stay in Africa many years ago, I came across a curious custom. At the beginning of every year, locals would scribble their wish on a small piece of paper and place it in a small woven basket, known as the nkuringo wishing basket.

What is on my wishing list for 2021, you may query? Allow me to share.

Beyond the well-being of my loved ones, the continuation of my various duties and overcoming COVID-19, I yearn for one specific bidding.

Basically, my wish is for our honest and law-abiding citizens to wake up, get out of their comfort bubble and take an active, leading role in our society.

We are called to be protagonists of our present and architects of our future.

Sadly, some prefer to be armchair critics or are suffering from ‘can’t be bothered’ syndrome. Others may be lured in ‘as long as it’s not in my backyard’, little realising that, sooner or later, their ‘backyard’ will be next in line.

Others never nurtured a critical mind and ended up like sheep.

I find such mindsets not only demeaning but perilous to our democracy.

I am a firm believer that bad things happen when good people choose not to raise their voices or opt to do nothing. When good people resign from taking a stand, they leave a vacuum for others whose interests may be self-gratifying,

History bequeaths us with ample instances of artful dodgers.

How can honest citizens remain silent, indifferent or unconcerned when faced with systematic sleaze, xenophobia and disdain towards the rule of law? How can one be proud of one’s country when disengaged?

How can an honest citizen validate social injustice, inequality, discrimination, impunity and unlawfulness? How could one remain aloof while witnessing, at our own expense, the systematic destruction of our environment by a small group of politically well-connected fat cats, whose sole interest is to satisfy their compulsive greed?

How can one be unmoved when our core values, which have defined us throughout the years, even during our darkest hours, are eroded, scorned at or substituted by those with a dubious agenda?

In my books, one cannot remain idle as Rome burns.

Silence is not an option but a betrayal. We must raise our voices without apprehension, even if, by doing so, we have to pay a price or have to struggle against those who try to muzzle us.

Amanda Gorman, the young poet who took part during Joe Biden’s inauguration, said “we’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace”. How true.

Although it is not always easy to stand up to be counted, we need to be courageous and persevere. We cannot retreat into our echo chambers. Albert Einstein said: “the world would not be destroyed by those who do evil but by those who watch them without doing anything.”

Such a provocative assertion ought to be our mission statement. We must draw a line under what is acceptable since not everything is.

We must stop sitting pretty on the fence, hoping not to upset any apple carts.

It is ironic that, while we are herded to cast our vote every five years or so, the rest of the time we are pressured to keep quiet, blindly follow our political gurus and act like sheep. As much as a right and duty to vote, we have a right and responsibility to hold our decision makers accountable.

Recently, the NGO Repubblika launched an educational campaign to promote active and responsible citizenship and a culture of democracy. This is a commendable initiative and is just one of many to make our citizens aware of their role.

Although there are various mediums through which to be active, I maintain that political engagement is an optimum channel for activism.

Though some view politics as a dirty business, one chooses what politics to subscribe to. Personally, I subscribe to the politics that promote and safeguard the well-being of the many over the greed of the few. I am a firm believer that politics is a good avenue to bring about positive change.

The African wishing basket custom is not a magical ritual but a sign of daily commitment to one’s aspiration.

My 2021 commitment – my pledge in my wishing basket – is to remain an active citizen.

Yours?

Albert Buttigieg is mayor of St Julian’s and PN candidate.