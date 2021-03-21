Mya Azzopardi established a new national record in 200m freestyle during the International Turkcell competition hosted by the Turkish Swimming Federation on Sunday.

Azzopardi registered a time of 2:06.48, improving her own mark of 2:06.76 she set in Kazan, Russia during the LEN European Junior Championships in 2019.

Meanwhile, the national team swimmers are currently attending a high-altitude training camp in Erzurum, Turkey which will come to a close on April 6.

