Everton avoided one of the all-time FA Cup upsets by seeing off non-league Boreham Wood 2-0 thanks to a Salomon Rondon double to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Toffees were captained by Ukrainian international Vitalii Mykolenko on the day one of the club’s key backers, Alisher Usmanov, was hit by sanctions from the British government amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov is a long-time business partner of Everton owner, British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri.

The Russian billionaire sponsored Everton’s training ground through his firm USM Holdings and had first-option naming rights for the club’s new stadium.

