Timmy Vassallo has secured overall victory at the Ragusa Kinder Cup Regatta.

Competing in the Optimist division, the Malta Young Sailors Club sailor was in control of the competition right from the outset as he managed a consistent top-three placing in all nine regattas held in Italy.

In fact on the final day of the regatta Vassallo managed two first-placings and finished second in the other race to seal top spot with 12 points.

Vassallo finished ahead of Italian duo Yusei Castroni (Societa Cannottieri Marsala), who totalled 16 points, and Andrea Sabbia, Club Cannottieri Roggero, who amassed 21 points.

