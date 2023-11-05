The Malta Young Sailors Club sent a contingent of 11 sailors to the three-day Slovenian International Optimist Dinghy Halloween Regatta in picturesque Portoroz.

The race was earmarked as part of their preparations for the EUROMED Championships which take place in Mellieħa Bay between December 16 and 19. Sailors from other Maltese clubs also took part.

MYSC’s sailors were led by their performance coach Panos Papadakis and team leaders Mark Camilleri and Jaime Cremona.

Due to the number of participants, the sailors were split into three fleets for the first day where they were met by wet and stormy weather, which was quite a change from the local extended summer conditions they have been training in recently.

