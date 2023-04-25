An exclusive event in support of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal will take place on April 27, which marks the 81st anniversary of the sinking of HMS Urge – a Royal Navy submarine of the Second World War that was stationed in Malta.

The location of the HMS Urge, its crew and passengers remained a mystery until 2019, when the wreck site was discovered off the coast of Valletta. In 2021, a Heritage Malta and University of Malta dive team conclusively identified the wreck as HMS Urge.

The event, organised by Kirsten Grenside and Heritage Malta on behalf of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal, under the auspices of the British High Commission, will include a presentation by renowned maritime archaeologist Prof. Timmy Gambin as he charts the story of this heroic boat – from construction and action to discovery and memorialisation. The evening will also include a special introduction by Francis Dickinson, grandson of HMS Urge’s Commanding Officer, EP Tomkinson.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to be able to share the illustrious history of HMS Urge,” says Prof. Gambin. “This event stands testimony to the continuing legacy of the submarine, its commander and crew. We will remember them and dedicate the evening of the 81st anniversary since their loss to a very worthy cause.”

The event will also offer the audience the opportunity to explore HMS Urge and other wartime wrecks through Heritage Malta's Dive into History 360 Experience, using virtual reality headsets and underwater 360-footage. Refreshments will be served after the presentation.

“I am honoured to be organising this wonderful event with Heritage Malta,” said Grenside. “Not only does it promise to be a special evening during which we will discover the history of HMS Urge, but it will continue to support the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal, a cause very close to my heart. We look forward to seeing you there!”

HMS Urge – A Story of Loss and Discovery will take place on Thursday, April 27 at the Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre, St Mark Street, Valletta at 6.30pm, with doors opening at 5.45pm. It is being organised with the support of Villa Arrigo and DV Trading. Tickets for the event are available for €25 here. More information about the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal can be found at here.