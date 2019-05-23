A mystery lottery player has until today to claim a €820,000 prize before the massive sum goes to charity.

“To date, the winning ticket in question has not been presented,” Maltco confirmed.

The Quaterno+ jackpot was won on May 18 by a ticket bought at a point of sale in Qawra and which matched five out of the eight numbers drawn, 71-23-75-6-27 – 56-81-8.

Two months have passed since the draw, which means the deadline is officially up on July 17.

The winner must show up at Maltco head offices in Iklin or forfeit his or her winnings. If they do not, the six-figure prize will be transferred to the Good Causes Fund, which is used to help NGOs and individuals with social, cultural, educational, sport, philanthropic or religious activities.

The fund is run by the National Lotteries and Good Causes Fund Committee.

So where is the winner?

Perhaps somewhere on the island there’s a person oblivious to having won and a ticket crying to be found. Or there’s a frustrated person desperately searching for a lost ticket bearing the winning combination. Or, maybe, just maybe, the winner actually wants the cash to go to charity after all – for a different type of rewarding experience.