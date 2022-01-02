3D printing technology is mostly known for prototyping small parts using plastic and a printing technique known as power-bed. The assumption is that the products are weak and would degrade very quickly. However, 3D printing is and can do much more.

In medicine, bioprinting has seen major advancements in 3D printed prosthetics, orthodontics and hearing aids. A recent project uses biomaterials to produce tissues similar to a real human heart. The researchers say that the model heart can be a useful tool to train medical professionals.

A 3D-printed vegan steak replicates the texture, flavour, and appearance of real-life meat

In the culinary realm, ‘Alt-Steak’ has been created – a 3D-printed vegan faux steak which replicates the texture, flavour, and appearance of real-life meat. It is made of soy and pea proteins, coconut fat and sunflower oil, along with natural colours and flavours.

Clearly, 3D printing is not simply a prototyping tool, but is used in health, cooking and building structures.