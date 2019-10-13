The number of stars in the known universe is astronomically large. Trillions of galaxies, each with millions, billions or trillions of stars, make up the cosmos.

Each of these stars could have planets orbiting around it – over 4000 exoplanets have been found orbiting stars in the close proximity of our own solar system in the Milky Way galaxy, and these numbers are bound to increase as our observational instruments improve.

With such a large number of possible exoplanets, with a good number of these possibly having conditions on their surface which could prove hospitable to life, the chances of life having evolved elsewhere in the universe apart from Earth are large.

However, even though the numbers seem to point towards the existence of life in other places, no aliens have ever been encountered and no life has been detected elsewhere thus far. The lack of observation of alien life notwithstanding the probability of its existence is referred to as the Fermi Paradox.

Although several alien sightings have been reported, none of these have ever been confirmed.

Indeed, although the chances that some form of alien life exists are large, the chances that such alien life would be too far away to communicate with us, or unable to communicate with us at all, are also extensive.

It is therefore reasonable to state that although it is highly likely that alien life exists, it is highly unlikely that we will come across such alien life due to the immense size of the cosmos.