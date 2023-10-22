Although several recorded asteroids have indeed been catalogued in a torus-shaped region bet­ween Mars and Jupiter, this is not the only exclusive location where asteroids have been recorded.

Trojan asteroids, for example, share Jupiter’s 11.9-year orbit around the sun, farther out than the asteroid belt.

Asteroids co-orbiting the sun with other planets are also known, with such trojan asteroids also found for Earth, Mars and Neptune.

Apollo asteroids, for example, are a group of near-Earth asteroids orbiting the sun in the inner solar system ‒ over 17,500 of such asteroids have been thus far recorded and they are indeed one of the major sources of meteorites on Earth.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.