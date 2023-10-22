Although several recorded asteroids have indeed been catalogued in a torus-shaped region bet­ween Mars and Jupiter, this is not the only exclusive location where asteroids have been recorded.

Trojan asteroids, for example, share Jupiter’s 11.9-year orbit around the sun, farther out than the asteroid belt.

Asteroids co-orbiting the sun with other planets are also known, with such trojan asteroids also found for Earth, Mars and Neptune.

Apollo asteroids, for example, are a group of near-Earth asteroids orbiting the sun in the inner solar system ‒ over 17,500 of such asteroids have been thus far recorded and they are indeed one of the major sources of meteorites on Earth.