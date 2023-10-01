One common misconception is that hormones are given to chickens to speed up their growth. Hormones, such as steroids, are prohi­bited for use in the production of chicken in several countries, including the European Union and, therefore, also in Malta.

Optimal nutrition and selective breeding have resulted in chickens’ naturally rapid growth. The chickens bred for consumption are slaughtered at ages between 4.5 and six weeks from hatching, depending on the size of chicken requirements for production.

The older the chicken, the larger the body, which results in larger chicken pieces sold for food consumption. This also contributes to the amount of waste being produced, as with a larger size of chicken, the volume of bones, skin, feet, head and feathers also increases proportionally.