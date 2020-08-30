Plastic is convenient to carry and store food and beve­rages. But there are a lot of controversies on its safety.

Studies have found that certain chemicals used to produce plastic containers can leach into our food and drinks. Some of these chemicals have been linked to health problems such as obesity and reduced ferti­lity. Studies have also noted an increased leaching when plastic is exposed to heat (either through micro­waves or dishwashers).

One of the problems to know for certain whether plastic containers are safe or not is that there are many different types of chemicals used in plastics and manufacturers are not required to disclose these. Among the more troubling chemicals are phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA), both of which interfere with the actions of human hormones.

BPA received a lot of attention to the extent that nowadays we see several plastic containers marked as BPA-free. But this results in other chemicals being used and little is known about their impact on food and human health. When a study looked at commercially available products labelled as BPA-free, almost all leached out chemicals known to impact oestrogen levels.

The best approach is to try and avoid plastic containers and instead opt for glass.

Also, until more is known about the exact impacts of heat on plastic containers, avoid heating up your food in a plastic container in the microwave.

For more info: https://tinyurl.com/y6rq6jvt