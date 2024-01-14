It is a widespread myth that, in the case of a nuclear disaster, only roaches will be left to roam the planet.

While they are more radiation-resistant than humans, surviving up to 15 times the lethal dose for humans, they are far from being the only ones with this ability, and definitely not the most radiation-resistant organism.

Indeed, several other species of insects are just as radiation-resistant or even more.

Several bacterial species, on the other hand, are significantly better at surviving high levels of radiation, with Deinococcus radiodurans, for example, surviving over 1,000 times the lethal dose of radiation that humans can.