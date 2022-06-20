Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technique used in data science. Some speculate that AI will replace data scientists. Algorithms developed to automate some of the tasks usually carried out by data scientists are generally used to help data scientists focus on more advanced work. However, such processes can induce a bias without proper research on the problem. AI requires a large amount of data and acquires its intelligence using logic stipulated by data scientists.

An AI algorithm is simply a machine that reads and speaks 1s and 0s. The data comprises numbers and it is a data scientist’s job to convert numbers into meaningful insights. Finally, maintaining AI is paramount to ensure that new data has not changed the learning path. For this reason, data scientists are working on ways of formulating mathematical models to extract the reasons behind an AI’s decision - “explainable AI”.