The advice given by health authorities is to stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of fluids, mainly water, during the hot summer months. However, is this true for babies? The short answer to this question is no.

While babies like children and adults need to stay hydrated, babies’ fluids should either be breast milk or formula. A baby’s kidneys are not yet fully functioning so their tiny bodies are not yet prepared to remove water. This results in having an imbalance of electrolytes and sodium.

Electrolytes are important as they help to balance the amount of water in our bodies as well as our acid or base (pH) level. However, babies can start sipping water, usually after being given food around the age of six months. It is important that water is given to babies with the doctor’s approval. By the age of one, babies are able to sip water more regularly.